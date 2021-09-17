William Blair Thinks Phasebio Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.90, close to its 52-week low of $2.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 50.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Aileron Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.50.

The company has a one-year high of $5.83 and a one-year low of $2.60. Currently, Phasebio Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 380.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PHAS in relation to earlier this year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the development and commercialization of biotherapeutics for the treatment of orphan diseases. It focuses on cardiopulmonary disorders. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.