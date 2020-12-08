William Blair Thinks Global Blood Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.35, close to its 52-week low of $36.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 58.4% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Global Blood Therapeutics with a $92.00 average price target, representing an 114.7% upside. In a report issued on December 3, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $87.54 and a one-year low of $36.49. Currently, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.37M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GBT in relation to earlier this year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J. Homcy, Craig D. Muir and David R. Phillips in February 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.