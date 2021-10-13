William Blair Thinks Crispr Therapeutics AG’s Stock is Going to Recover

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $102.59, close to its 52-week low of $84.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 43.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Crispr Therapeutics AG with a $160.25 average price target, which is a 58.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Crispr Therapeutics AG’s market cap is currently $7.82B and has a P/E ratio of 19.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.