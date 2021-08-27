August 27, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

William Blair Thinks Axsome Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

By Ryan Adsit

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Buy rating on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSMResearch Report) on August 23. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.56, close to its 52-week low of $19.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 51.3% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Praxis Precision Medicines, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Larimar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axsome Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.38, representing a 327.6% upside. In a report issued on August 10, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $90.00 and a one-year low of $19.38. Currently, Axsome Therapeutics has an average volume of 986.6K.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-02 and AXS-06 which are developing for multiple indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

