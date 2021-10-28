William Blair Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Twilio (TWLO)

William Blair analyst Matt Stotler maintained a Buy rating on Twilio (TWLO – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $345.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Stotler is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 58.3% success rate. Stotler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Everbridge, and BlackLine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Twilio with a $466.00 average price target, which is a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $420.00 price target.

Based on Twilio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $669 million and GAAP net loss of $228 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $401 million and had a GAAP net loss of $99.92 million.

Founded in 2008, California-based Twilio, Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that allows software developers to programmatically make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and perform other communication functions using its web service APIs (Application Programming Interfaces).