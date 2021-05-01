William Blair Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Silence Therapeutics (SLN)

William Blair analyst Myles Minter maintained a Buy rating on Silence Therapeutics (SLN – Research Report) on April 15. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 57.9% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Praxis Precision Medicines, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on Silence Therapeutics is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

Silence Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $749.8M and has a P/E ratio of -13.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 531.00.

Silence Therapeutics PLC is one of the leading companies in the ribonucleic acid (RNA) technology field. The United Kingdom-based firm researches and develops therapeutics to combat highly unmet medical needs. Its patented RNA interference platform, known as AtuRNAi is employed in vaccines to correct genetic deficiencies and infectious diseases by silencing or replacing the expression of virtually any gene in the genome, modulating expression up as well as down in a variety of organs and cell types. Its technology is currently in the clinic, in a Phase 2a pancreatic cancer trial and its income consists of license fees, milestone and option payments, grant income and fees from research and development collaborations.