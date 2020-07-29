William Blair Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Krystal Biotech (KRYS – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 58.7% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Krystal Biotech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $84.00.

The company has a one-year high of $66.85 and a one-year low of $31.89. Currently, Krystal Biotech has an average volume of 183K.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases for which company believe there are no known effective treatments. The company was founded by Suma M. Krishnan in December 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.