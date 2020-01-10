William Blair Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

William Blair analyst Tim Lugo maintained a Buy rating on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL – Research Report) on January 8. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.54, close to its 52-week high of $23.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 48.9% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical with a $29.00 average price target, a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 27, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Collegium Pharmaceutical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.11 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $9.09 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COLL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases.