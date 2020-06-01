William Blair Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Bristol Myers (BMY)

In a report issued on May 29, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers (BMY – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $59.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aileron Therapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bristol Myers with a $66.00 average price target, representing a 9.5% upside. In a report issued on May 15, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $68.34 and a one-year low of $42.48. Currently, Bristol Myers has an average volume of 17.26M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BMY in relation to earlier this year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The firm offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.