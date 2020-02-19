William Blair Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Cellectis SA (CLLS)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Cellectis SA (CLLS – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 59.7% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cellectis SA with a $73.00 average price target.

Based on Cellectis SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.85 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.98 million.

Cellectis SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of genome engineering technology. The company operates through the following business segments: Therapeutics and Plants.