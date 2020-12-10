William Blair Remains a Buy on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

William Blair analyst Margaret Kaczor maintained a Buy rating on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC – Research Report) on November 17. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $196.90.

Kaczor has an average return of 55.4% when recommending Irhythm Technologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaczor is ranked #874 out of 7139 analysts.

Irhythm Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $231.00, representing a 19.5% upside. In a report issued on November 8, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $273.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $274.21 and a one-year low of $56.54. Currently, Irhythm Technologies has an average volume of 356.2K.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage digital healthcare company, which engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers ZIO which diagnose many arrhythmias, avoiding multiple indeterminate tests, allowing for appropriate medical intervention, and prevents serious downstream medical events. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.