William Blair Remains a Buy on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

In a report issued on August 6, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 49.5% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $86.38, implying a 35.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Based on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.15 million and GAAP net loss of $173 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $62.3 million.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators. The company was founded in September 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.