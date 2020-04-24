William Blair Remains a Buy on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN – Research Report) on April 22. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.4% and a 37.7% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aileron Therapeutics with a $4.33 average price target, which is a 687.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, JonesTrading also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.80 and a one-year low of $0.25. Currently, Aileron Therapeutics has an average volume of 278K.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine, Rosana Kapeller, Huw M. Nash, Joseph A. Yanchik III, and Loren David Walensky in June 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.