William Blair Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Vonage Holdings (VG)

By Carrie Williams

William Blair analyst Jim Breen reiterated a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings (VGResearch Report) on February 18. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Breen is ranked #4723 out of 5992 analysts.

Vonage Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.69, representing a 35.9% upside. In a report issued on February 18, Stephens also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.75 and a one-year low of $7.01. Currently, Vonage Holdings has an average volume of 3.03M.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

