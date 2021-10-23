William Blair Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Vaccitech Plc (VACC)

In a report issued on October 21, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Vaccitech Plc (VACC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 49.6% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Beyondspring, and FibroGen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vaccitech Plc with a $25.00 average price target.

Vaccitech PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancer. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, VTP-200, VTP-850, and VTP-600. Its current prophylactic programs include VTP-400. In addition, it also co-invented a COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the University of Oxford known as COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca.