William Blair Reaffirms Their Outperform Rating on Thryv Holdings (THRY)

Uncategorized

William Blair analyst Arjun Bhatia reiterated an Outperform rating on Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ: THRY) on May 13. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.54, close to its 52-week high of $37.26.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Thryv Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.00, implying a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 3, CJS Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Bhatia has an average return of 231.0% when recommending Thryv Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Bhatia is ranked #2261 out of 7592 analysts.

Based on Thryv Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $281 million and net profit of $36.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $345 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of THRY in relation to earlier this year.

Thryv Holdings Inc provides digital marketing services and software as service(SaaS) management tools to small and mid-sized businesses. The company operates in two reportable segments which include Marketing services and SaaS. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Marketing services which include Print yellow pages(PYP), Internet yellow pages(IYP), Search Engine Optimization(SEM), and other digital media solutions including display advertising, SEO tools, and stand-alone websites. SaaS segment consists of the Thryv platform and Thryv Leads and add-ons.