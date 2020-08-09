William Blair Reaffirms Their Outperform Rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on July 21, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated an Outperform rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PIRS). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.70.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pieris Pharmaceuticals with a $9.00 average price target, representing a 224.9% upside. In a report issued on July 21, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 52.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aileron Therapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

The company has a one-year high of $5.97 and a one-year low of $1.60. Currently, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 384.6K.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.