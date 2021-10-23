William Blair Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)

In a report issued on October 20, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 45.2% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on F-star Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.00.

