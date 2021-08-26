William Blair Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on American Software (AMSWA)

William Blair analyst Matthew Pfau maintained a Buy rating on American Software (AMSWA – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Pfau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 62.5% success rate. Pfau covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Software is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.50.

Based on American Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $28.57 million and net profit of $3.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.27 million and had a net profit of $545K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMSWA in relation to earlier this year.

American Software, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions. The IT Consulting segment provides software enhancements, documentation, updates, customer education, consulting, systems integration services, maintenance, and support services. The Other segment involves the purchasing and materials management, customer order processing, financial, e-commerce, and traditional manufacturing solutions. The company was founded by James C. Edenfield in 1970 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.