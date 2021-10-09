William Blair Maintains Their Hold Rating on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

In a report issued on October 7, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Hold rating on Acer Therapeutics (ACER – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.57, close to its 52-week low of $2.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 51.0% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

The the analyst consensus on Acer Therapeutics is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $5.39 and a one-year low of $2.28. Currently, Acer Therapeutics has an average volume of 425.8K.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes Edsivo and ACER-001. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases. The company was founded by Christopher Schelling in September 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.