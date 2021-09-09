William Blair Maintains Their Buy Rating on Vertex (VERX)

In a report released today, Bhavan Suri from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Vertex (VERX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.81, close to its 52-week low of $16.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Suri is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 70.2% success rate. Suri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Sapiens International, and Procore Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vertex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.20.

Based on Vertex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $105 million and net profit of $808K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $91.27 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.08 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VERX in relation to earlier this year.

Vertex Inc is a provider of tax technology and services. It enables companies to realize the full strategic potential of the tax function by automating and integrating tax processes while leveraging advanced and predictive analytics of tax data. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions to specific industries for every line of tax, including income, sales, and consumer use, value-added, and payroll. The company offers solutions such as tax determination, data management, document management, and compliance and reporting among others.