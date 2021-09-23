William Blair Maintains Their Buy Rating on Procore Technologies (PCOR)

In a report released today, Bhavan Suri from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Procore Technologies (PCOR – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $90.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Suri is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 66.5% success rate. Suri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings, Qualtrics International, and Sapiens International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Procore Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $109.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $108.75 and a one-year low of $78.96. Currently, Procore Technologies has an average volume of 285K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Procore Technologies Inc is a cloud-based construction management software company. It generates revenue through subscriptions for access to its software products. the company’s products include Design Coordination, BIM, Field Productivity, Project Financials, Invoice Management, Portfolio Financials, Capital Planning, Accounting Integrations, and Analytics.