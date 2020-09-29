September 29, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

William Blair Maintains Their Buy Rating on Celyad (CYAD)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Celyad (CYADResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 53.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Celyad with a $23.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.01 and a one-year low of $4.10. Currently, Celyad has an average volume of 11.88K.

Celyad SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology, Immuno-oncology, and Corporate. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform. The company was founded by Michel Lussier, William Wijns, and Christian Homsy on July 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

