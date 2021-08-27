William Blair Maintains Their Buy Rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

In a report issued on August 25, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 46.1% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, a 71.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $214.3M and has a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -44.85.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. ADS-5102 is a treatment for walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. ADS-401 treats partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. Namzaric is a drug treatment for moderate to severe Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Gregory T. Went on November 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.