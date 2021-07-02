William Blair Maintains a Buy Rating on Ooma (OOMA)

William Blair analyst Matt Stotler maintained a Buy rating on Ooma (OOMA – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.90.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ooma with a $24.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ooma’s market cap is currently $438.5M and has a P/E ratio of -182.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.93.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services Ooma business that offers small business phone service, and enterprise communications; Ooma residential that deals with phone services, and smart security; and Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng, and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.