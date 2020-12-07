December 7, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

William Blair Keeps Their Buy Rating on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTXResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 62.2% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Poseida Therapeutics.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Poseida Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $34.41 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $20.95 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging non-viral gene engineering technologies to create life-saving therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical need. It has built a pipeline of autologous and allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell, or CAR-T, product candidates, initially focused on the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019