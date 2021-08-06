August 6, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

William Blair Keeps Their Buy Rating on Paylocity (PCTY)

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Matthew Pfau from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Paylocity (PCTYResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $219.28, close to its 52-week high of $221.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Pfau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 63.0% success rate. Pfau covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paylocity is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $215.86.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Paylocity’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $186 million and net profit of $36.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $172 million and had a net profit of $40.13 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded on November 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, IL.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019