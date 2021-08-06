William Blair Keeps Their Buy Rating on Paylocity (PCTY)

In a report released today, Matthew Pfau from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Paylocity (PCTY – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $219.28, close to its 52-week high of $221.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Pfau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 63.0% success rate. Pfau covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paylocity is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $215.86.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Paylocity’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $186 million and net profit of $36.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $172 million and had a net profit of $40.13 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded on November 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, IL.