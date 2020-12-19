December 19, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

William Blair Keeps Their Buy Rating on Dynavax (DVAX)

By Ryan Adsit

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps reiterated a Buy rating on Dynavax (DVAXResearch Report) on December 11. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 41.2% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynavax is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00, which is a 181.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 11, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on Dynavax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.41 million and net profit of $4.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $33.46 million.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. It focuses on leveraging the body’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It offers products for vaccines, cancer immunotherapy, and immune-mediated diseases. The company was founded by Lawrence M. Lichtenstein, Dennis A. Carson, and Eyal Raz on August 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, CA.

