July 30, 2021

William Blair Keeps Their Buy Rating on DoubleVerify Holdings (DV)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Arjun Bhatia from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on DoubleVerify Holdings (DVResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Bhatia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 54.5% success rate. Bhatia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zeta Global Holdings Corp, ServiceNow, and Sprinklr.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DoubleVerify Holdings with a $40.44 average price target, a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. The Authentic Ad ensures that a digital ad was delivered in a brand-safe setting, completely viewable, by a real individual, and in the expected geography, is one of its solutions. It generates revenues from its advertisement customers by charging a Measured Transaction Fee on the volume of Media Transactions Measured on the software platform.

