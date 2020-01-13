January 13, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

William Blair Keeps Their Buy Rating on Cellectis SA (CLLS)

By Jason Carr

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Cellectis SA (CLLSResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 62.1% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Cellectis SA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.75.

The company has a one-year high of $20.84 and a one-year low of $9.50. Currently, Cellectis SA has an average volume of 116K.

Cellectis SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of genome engineering technology. The company operates through the following business segments: Therapeutics and Plants.

