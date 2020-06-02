William Blair Keeps Their Buy Rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

Uncategorized

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE MKT: ATNM) on May 13.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.75, representing a 1209.5% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.50 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

Based on Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.6 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.32 million.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage, Biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing and potentially commercializing therapies to cell therapies. The firm’s proprietary technology platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells. Its product pipeline includes Iomab-B, Actimab-A, and Actimab-M. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.