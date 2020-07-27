William Blair Keeps a Buy Rating on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 59.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PTC Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.25, implying a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on PTC Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $68.26 million and GAAP net loss of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $53.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $72.11 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PTCT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically-differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart W. Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.