William Blair Keeps a Buy Rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

In a report issued on February 11, Matt Phipps from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.88, close to its 52-week low of $2.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.8% and a 38.5% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Autolus Therapeutics, and Portola Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.00, which is a 318.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.87 million.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in the development and commercialization of biotherapeutics for the treatment of orphan diseases. It focuses on cardiopulmonary disorders. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.