February 14, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

William Blair Keeps a Buy Rating on Exelixis (EXEL)

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Exelixis (EXELResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 73.7% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelixis with a $25.13 average price target, representing a 24.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Exelixis’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $97.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $360 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of Cometriq, Cabometyx, and Cotellic.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019