William Blair Keeps a Buy Rating on Celyad (CYAD)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Celyad (CYAD – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.27.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Celyad is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.33.

The company has a one-year high of $20.42 and a one-year low of $4.10. Currently, Celyad has an average volume of 15.42K.

Celyad SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology, Immuno-oncology, and Corporate. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms. The Immuno-oncology segment consists of all assets developed based on the CAR-T cell platform. The company was founded by Michel Lussier, William Wijns, and Christian Homsy on July 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.