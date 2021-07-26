William Blair Initiates a Buy Rating on LegalZoom (LZ)

In a report released today, Matthew Pfau from William Blair initiated coverage with a Buy rating on LegalZoom (LZ – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Pfau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 68.2% success rate. Pfau covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Squarespace, and Karooooo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LegalZoom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.00, representing a 10.0% upside. In a report released today, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LegalZoom.com Inc is an online provider of services that meet the legal needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States.