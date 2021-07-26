William Blair Initiates a Buy Rating on ironSource (IS)

William Blair analyst Bhavan Suri initiated coverage with a Buy rating on ironSource (IS – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Suri is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 70.9% success rate. Suri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Procore Technologies, and Altair Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ironSource with a $11.67 average price target, implying a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

