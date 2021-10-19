William Blair Initiates a Buy Rating on Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN)

In a report released today, Bhavan Suri from William Blair initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Clearwater Analytics Holdings (CWAN – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Suri is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 66.0% success rate. Suri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings, Qualtrics International, and Duck Creek Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Clearwater Analytics Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CWAN in relation to earlier this year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc provides investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions for asset managers, insurance companies, and large corporations. Its cloud-native software allows clients to radically simplify their investment accounting operations, enabling them to focus on higher-value business functions such as asset allocation strategy and investment selection.