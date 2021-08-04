William Blair Believes Workiva (NYSE: WK) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Matt Stotler from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Workiva (WK – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $128.66, close to its 52-week high of $132.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Stotler is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Stotler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Twilio, and Ooma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Workiva with a $136.67 average price target, a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $132.39 and a one-year low of $51.44. Currently, Workiva has an average volume of 276.7K.

Workiva, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting and compliance. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail. The company was founded by Matthew M. Rizai, Jerome M. Behar, Martin J. Vanderploeg, Joseph H. Howell, and Daniel J. Murray in August 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, IA.