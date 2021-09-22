William Blair Believes Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Matthew Pfau from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Workday (WDAY – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $270.18, close to its 52-week high of $282.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Pfau is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 46.5% success rate. Pfau covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as The Descartes Systems Group, BigCommerce Holdings, and Manhattan Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Workday is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $308.25, which is a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, BNP Paribas also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $340.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Workday’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.26 billion and net profit of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.06 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $28.02 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WDAY in relation to earlier this year. Last month, George Still, a Director at WDAY bought 90,000 shares for a total of $382,500.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Based in California and founded in 2005, Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions, and government agencies.