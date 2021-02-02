William Blair Believes Won’t Stop Here

Uncategorized

William Blair analyst Arjun Bhatia reiterated an Outperform rating on Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) on January 29. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $243.59, close to its 52-week high of $250.03.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Atlassian is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $264.85, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Bhatia is ranked #2899 out of 7261 analysts.

Atlassian’s market cap is currently $58.53B and has a P/E ratio of -48.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -89.79.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.