William Blair Believes Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERV) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Verve Therapeutics (VERV – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.70, close to its 52-week high of $74.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 51.7% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Verve Therapeutics with a $68.67 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VERV in relation to earlier this year.

Verve Therapeutics Inc is a genetic medicines company pioneering the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. Its initial programs focus on PCSK9 and ANGPTL3, two genes that regulate levels of blood lipids. The company is developing these gene-editing treatments for patients with familial hypercholesterolemia, a genetic disease that causes life-long severely elevated blood cholesterol.