William Blair Believes TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Maggie Nolan from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on TTEC Holdings (TTEC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $104.76, close to its 52-week high of $113.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Nolan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 39.1% and a 90.5% success rate. Nolan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Epam Systems, Globant SA, and Accenture.

TTEC Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $113.00.

Based on TTEC Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $555 million and net profit of $47.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $453 million and had a net profit of $31.33 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTEC in relation to earlier this year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. is a digital global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The company operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions. TTEC Engage segment provided digitally-enabled customer care, acquisition, and fraud prevention services. The company was founded by Kenneth D. Tuchman in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.