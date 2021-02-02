William Blair Believes Still Has Room to Grow

Uncategorized

William Blair analyst Arjun Bhatia reiterated an Outperform rating on Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) on January 29. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $238.70, close to its 52-week high of $250.03.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Atlassian with a $264.85 average price target, an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Bhatia is ranked #2899 out of 7261 analysts.

Based on Atlassian’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $501 million and GAAP net loss of $622 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $409 million and had a net profit of $124 million.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.