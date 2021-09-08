William Blair Believes Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) Won’t Stop Here

William Blair analyst Arjun Bhatia reiterated a Buy rating on Smartsheet (SMAR – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $82.74, close to its 52-week high of $85.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Bhatia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 63.6% success rate. Bhatia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zeta Global Holdings Corp, DoubleVerify Holdings, and Sprout Social.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Smartsheet with a $75.25 average price target, which is a -10.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Smartsheet’s market cap is currently $10.35B and has a P/E ratio of -82.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 30.27.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 139 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SMAR in relation to earlier this year.

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based platform for work management. It offers ways for customers to plan and manage their work using grids, projects, cards, and calendars. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason, and Brent R. Frei in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.