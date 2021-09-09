September 9, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

William Blair Believes Descartes (NASDAQ: DSGX) Still Has Room to Grow

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Matthew Pfau from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Descartes (DSGXResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.90, close to its 52-week high of $82.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Pfau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 71.4% success rate. Pfau covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Descartes has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.50, representing a -4.8% downside. In a report issued on September 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Based on Descartes’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $98.84 million and net profit of $18.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $83.7 million and had a net profit of $11.05 million.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It specializes in cloud-based solutions including modular and software-as-a-service to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; file customers and security documents for imports and exports; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; and other logistics processes. The company was founded on May 22, 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

