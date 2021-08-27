William Blair Believes Beyondspring (NASDAQ: BYSI) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released yesterday, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Beyondspring (BYSI – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.80, close to its 52-week high of $31.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 44.8% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Vaccitech Plc, and ImmunoGen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Beyondspring with a $97.50 average price target, a 225.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.65 and a one-year low of $8.90. Currently, Beyondspring has an average volume of 2.81M.

BeyondSpring, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. It focuses on non-small cell lung cancer, neutropenia prevention, and plinabulin and nivolumab. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.