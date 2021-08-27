August 27, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

William Blair Believes Beyondspring (NASDAQ: BYSI) Still Has Room to Grow

By Jason Carr

In a report released yesterday, Andy Hsieh from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Beyondspring (BYSIResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.80, close to its 52-week high of $31.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 44.8% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Viking Therapeutics, Vaccitech Plc, and ImmunoGen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Beyondspring with a $97.50 average price target, a 225.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.65 and a one-year low of $8.90. Currently, Beyondspring has an average volume of 2.81M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BeyondSpring, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. It focuses on non-small cell lung cancer, neutropenia prevention, and plinabulin and nivolumab. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019