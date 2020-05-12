May 12, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

William Blair Believes Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) Won’t Stop Here

By Ryan Adsit

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Assembly Biosciences (ASMBResearch Report) on May 7. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.53, close to its 52-week high of $25.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 61.8% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Assembly Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00, a 44.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Assembly Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.77 million and GAAP net loss of $27.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.89 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.05 million.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate. The company was founded by Uri Lopatin on October 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.

