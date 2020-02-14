February 14, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

WildBrain (WLDBF) Gets a Sell Rating from CIBC

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released yesterday, Robert Bek from CIBC maintained a Sell rating on WildBrain (WLDBFResearch Report), with a price target of C$1.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Bek is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 64.8% success rate. Bek covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shaw Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Thomson Reuters.

WildBrain has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $1.24.

