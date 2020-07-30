Wienerberger (WBRBY) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Stephan Trubrich, CFA maintained a Hold rating on Wienerberger (WBRBY – Research Report) on August 13 and set a price target of EUR21.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.61.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #6410 out of 6831 analysts.

Wienerberger has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Wienerberger AG manufactures and sells building materials to the residential construction industry in four segments based on product and geography. The clay building materials Europe segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells clay blocks, facing bricks, and roof tiles throughout Europe. The pipes and pavers Europe segment sells plastic and ceramic pipes and concrete pavers throughout Europe. The North America segment sells facing bricks, plastic pipes, and concrete products in the United States and Canada. The holding and others segment includes the company’s brick business in India. The vast majority of revenue comes from Europe.